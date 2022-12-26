Another Aircraft added to Bhubaneswar-Jeypore operation

TNI Bureau: Following success of the Bhubaneswar-Jeypore direct flight services, IndiaOne Air has added another aircraft to its fleet for operation between Bhubaneswar and Jeypore, informed Commerce & Transport Minister Tukuni Sahu on Monday.

IndiaOne Air has launched a limited New Year offer of tickets at Rs 2,999 (Bhubaneswar and Jeypore) and Rs 1,999 (Jeypore-Visakhapatnam-Jeypore).

Tickets are available online on the IndiaOne Air official website – https://indiaone.paxlinks.com/search-schedule .

With more air connectivity, Koraput district will emerge as the most awaited tourist destination in the eastern part of India.

Earlier on October 20, the Director General of Civil Aviation granted license for Jeypore Airport in Koraput under Ude Desh ka Aam Naagrik (UDAN).