Analysing the BJP-Congress Conflict in Parliament

New Delhi: High drama unfolded in Parliament Winter Session as opposition leaders clashed with the ruling BJP over protests surrounding Dr. B.R. Ambedkar’s legacy. Meanwhile the winter session was completely chaotic with allegations involving industrialist Gautam Adani and a bizarre cash discovery under a Congress MP’s seat and were further heightened by accusations of physical altercations on Thursday.

Opposition Takes on Adani Issue

The opposition, led by Congress, staged a high-profile protest in the Parliament premises, demanding a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe into alleged ties between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and industrialist Gautam Adani. The protestors, including Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and leaders from DMK, JMM, and Left parties, carried black bags emblazoned with caricatures of Modi and Adani alongside slogans like “Modi Adani Bhai Bhai.”

Rahul Gandhi further intensified the attack by conducting a mock “interview” where he donned masks of Modi and Adani, alleging a nexus between the two. The protest comes in the wake of a U.S. court indictment naming Adani officials, which the opposition claims reinforce their demand for a thorough investigation.

Cash Found Under Singhvi’s Seat

In a twist that added to the drama, Rajya Sabha Chairperson Jagdeep Dhankhar disclosed that a routine security check had uncovered Rs 50,000 in cash under the seat of Congress MP Abhishek Manu Singhvi. While Singhvi vehemently denied any wrongdoing, calling the accusation a “conspiracy,” BJP leaders seized the moment to criticize the Congress. Singhvi suggested that Parliament seats be fitted with lockers to prevent “false implications.”

The discovery has sparked calls for an inquiry, with BJP leaders emphasizing the “seriousness” of the situation and Congress leaders dismissing it as a distraction tactic.

Scuffle in the House

The uproar reached a boiling point when BJP MPs protested an alleged insult to Dr. B.R. Ambedkar by Rahul Gandhi. During the commotion, a physical altercation reportedly broke out, leaving BJP MPs Pratap Chandra Sarangi and Mukesh Rajput injured. BJP accused Rahul Gandhi of pushing Sarangi, while Gandhi countered, alleging that BJP MPs had blocked and threatened him.

Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge accused BJP MPs of “manhandling” opposition leaders, demanding an impartial inquiry into the incident. Meanwhile, a BJP MP from Nagaland alleged that Gandhi behaved inappropriately, further fueling tensions.

The scuffle led to the filing of FIRs by both parties at the Parliament Street Police Station. BJP leaders, including Anurag Thakur, accused Rahul Gandhi of “attempt to murder” under various IPC sections, while Congress dismissed the claims as an “absurd distraction” from the Adani issue and Home Minister Amit Shah’s controversial remarks on Ambedkar.

Meanwhile, the Congress accused BJP of orchestrating chaos to suppress the Adani case and shield Amit Shah, highlighting BJP’s alleged anti-Ambedkar stance. BJP accused Rahul Gandhi of “goondaism” and claimed his actions were pre-planned to disrupt proceedings.