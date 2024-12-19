Insight In 60 Words: Let the Truth come out

The footage of CCTVs installed in the Parliament premises holds the reality of the scuffle that broke out between members of the BJP and Congress on Thursday morning. The footage should be made public to end the conflict. Rahul Gandhi accused BJP MPs of deliberately blocking his path to prevent him from entering the House.
