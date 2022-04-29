Afternoon News Insight- April 29, 2022

➡️ Odisha effects major IPS reshuffle: Umashankar Dash becomes ACP; Prateek Singh DCP, Bhubaneswar. Sanjeeb Panda has been appointed as Director, Intelligence. Arun Bothra will hold additional charge of Transport Commissioner.

➡️ Cameraman Manas Swain Murder Case: Sarmistha Rout, Niranjan Sethi and 6 others shifted from Bhadrak sub-jail to Baripada jail.

➡️ A 70-year-old Phulbani MLA Angad Kanhar appea rs annual Matric examination.

➡️ Puri District Admin opens west gate of Srimandir for devotees.

➡️ India becomes the first country in Asia Pacific to land aircraft using satelite navigation system “Gagan”.

➡️ ITBP personnel perform yoga at 15,000 feet in snow-capped Himalayas.

➡️ Railways to cancel 670 train trips to rush coal rakes.

➡️ According to Border Security Force report, more than 14,000 Bangladeshi were sent back and averted to Indo- Bangladesh border in India since 2019.

➡️ CJI NV Ramana has highlighted vacancies and urged chief justices of HCs to recommend names for judgeship.

➡️ Inflation hit a new record for the 19 countries that use the euro as skyrocketing fuel prices boosted by the war in Ukraine add new burdens to household finances.

➡️ Cristiano Ronaldo’s fifth goal in three games salvaged a point for Manchester United in a 1-1 draw against Chelsea that further damaged his team’s chances of a top-four finish in the Premier League.

➡️ “Tiku Weds Sheru”, which marks actor Kangana Ranaut’s production debut, will premiere on the streaming platform Prime Video.

➡️ EU special representative for human rights Eamon Gilmore said in his meetings with the Indian government he has discussed issues such as the use of sedition and anti-terrorism laws, condition of minorities, communal violence and the situation in Jammu and Kashmir.

➡️ The Mumbai police on Friday told a special court that while on the face of it the plan of Amravati MP Navneet Rana and her MLA husband Ravi Rana to recite Hanuman Chalisa outside the Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s residence here may look innocent, but it was in fact a “big plot” to challenge the MVA government.