Adani Group’s Krishnapatnam Port Granted Extension for Petroleum Imports

New Delhi: The Indian government has announced an extension for the Adani Group’s Krishnapatnam Port in Andhra Pradesh to continue importing petroleum, citing “public interest” as the primary reason. The move allows the port, operated by Adani Krishnapatnam Port Ltd, to handle petroleum imports via sea routes until March 1, 2026, further solidifying its position as a vital infrastructure asset in the region.

The Ministry of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways issued a notification confirming the decision, stating:

“In consideration of the necessity to import petroleum in public interest, the notification for Krishnapatnam Port is hereby extended for the period 25.08.2024 to 01.03.2026, in accordance with operations permitted in the Navigational Safety at Ports Committee certificate.”

This development has positively influenced the stock market, with shares of Adani Ports rising over 1 percent during intraday trading on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Krishnapatnam Port, a significant gateway for imports in southern India, plays a critical role in the country’s energy logistics. The government’s decision to grant an extension underscores the importance of ensuring a steady supply of petroleum, aligning with broader public and economic interests.