“One Nation, One Election” Bill Likely to Be Introduced in Parliament Soon: Reports

New Delhi: The government is preparing to push forward its ambitious “One Nation, One Election” initiative and may introduce a bill in the current session of Parliament, sources have revealed. The Cabinet has already approved the report submitted by the Ram Nath Kovind Committee, which examined the feasibility of holding simultaneous elections across the country.

To build broader support for the proposal, the government plans to send the bill to a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) for detailed deliberations. Sources suggest the JPC will engage with representatives of all political parties, state assembly speakers, intellectuals, and other stakeholders to gather diverse perspectives. Additionally, public opinion will be solicited to ensure inclusivity in the decision-making process.

Achieving consensus on this transformative electoral reform poses significant challenges. Implementing the “One Nation, One Election” plan requires the amendment of at least six provisions of the Constitution. This would necessitate a two-thirds majority in both houses of Parliament—a formidable hurdle.

Currently, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) holds a simple majority but falls short of the required two-thirds mark in both houses. In the 245-member Rajya Sabha, the NDA has 112 seats, while the Opposition holds 85. For a two-thirds majority, 164 votes are needed. Similarly, in the Lok Sabha, the NDA’s 292 seats are far below the two-thirds threshold of 364. However, the majority will ultimately depend on the members present and voting, potentially altering the equation.

Proponents of the initiative argue that simultaneous elections would save time, money, and administrative effort. The government has also pointed out that the frequent enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct during staggered elections hampers developmental activities.

Opposition parties, however, have expressed strong reservations. They argue that the proposal is impractical, citing the logistical challenges faced by the Election Commission in organizing multi-phase state elections. They also contend that the plan is undemocratic and unconstitutional, raising concerns about its impact on federalism.

The Kovind Committee report recommends that bipartisan support be secured and a countrywide narrative be created to pave the way for implementation. It suggests that the “One Nation, One Election” framework could realistically be operationalized only after 2029.