Adani Group Proposes Gopalpur-Jeypore Economic Corridor; Sparks Debate

Bhubaneshwar: The Adani Group has proposed the development of an economic corridor connecting Gopalpur Port to Jeypore via Rayagada under the PM Gati Shakti scheme. The initiative, outlined in a letter to Chief Minister Mohan Majhi, aims to bolster industrial connectivity, streamline the movement of goods and services, and enhance overall regional development.

The economic corridor, envisioned under the BOOT (Build, Own, Operate, Transfer) model, seeks to reduce travel time between Gopalpur and Jeypore from nine hours to just three and a half hours. The corridor will feature integrated infrastructure, including road, rail, pipelines, and utilities, with a proposed Right of Way (ROW) width of 200 meters to accommodate future expansions.

In his letter, Karan Adani, Managing Director of Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone, emphasized the transformative potential of the project. He highlighted its benefits for industries in Koraput, Rayagada, Nabarangpur, and Malkangiri, as well as its role in improving healthcare, education, and economic opportunities for local communities.

Adani Group suggested that the BOOT model, which involves private investment in construction and operation followed by eventual transfer to the state government, would ensure efficient execution and cost savings. The group called for timely completion of the project to address the logistical needs of industries and drive economic growth in Odisha’s southwestern districts.

The Odisha government has already been exploring high-speed road networks under the PM Gati Shakti scheme. Works Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan confirmed plans to connect Gopalpur Port with Jeypore via a high-speed road network, cutting travel time dramatically. The state’s works department has assessed the feasibility of the project, signaling its potential to transform regional infrastructure.

Adani Group, which has an extensive presence in Odisha through Dhamra Port, Gopalpur Port, and resource extraction rights, views the corridor as a critical addition to its investments in the state. The company also plans to set up a greenfield cement factory with a capacity of 4 million tonnes per annum at an estimated cost of ₹3,000-₹3,500 crore.



Meanwhile, the proposal has drawn criticism from various quarters. Senior journalist Kedar Mishra voiced concerns over the project, accusing Adani Group of exploiting the mineral-rich Koraput and Rayagada regions. “Development for corporates at the cost of tribal lives and the environment is not true progress,” he stated on his social media account.

The new Adani model to plunder the minerals base of Koraput and Raygada. https://t.co/CdjQHxzVEd — Kedar Mishra (@MishraKedar1) December 6, 2024

Tribal Congress leader and Koraput MP Saptagiri Ulaka also raised questions about awarding the project to Adani Group instead of local entities. He pointed out the contradiction with the state’s “Odisha Asmita” slogan, advocating for the involvement of local players. Responding to suggestions that local entities lack the capacity for large-scale BOOT projects, Ulaka proposed that the state’s Public Works Department (PWD) should undertake the initiative instead.

As reported by @TNITweet, Adani Group has proposed to CM @MohanMOdisha ji the development of an Economic Corridor (Gopalpur Port – Rayagada-Koraput-Jeypore) under the BOOT model. My question: Why Adani? Why not local players, aligning with your slogan of Odisha Asmita? pic.twitter.com/vo28n38YhG — Saptagiri Ulaka (@saptagiriulaka) December 6, 2024

Supporters of the BOOT model argued that private participation ensures better execution and maintenance, unlike PWD-managed projects, which often face quality and durability issues. However, Ulaka and others questioned the potential environmental and social costs of such a large-scale private partnership.