Insight In 60 Words: BJD goes aggressive on Polavaram

By Sagarika Satapathy
BJD goes aggressive on Polavaram
BJD under the leadership of Naveen Patnaik goes aggressive on Polavaram which has strong backing of Modi 3.0. BJD leaders are leaving no stone unturned to keep the issue alive.
BJD goes aggressive on Polavaram
Related Posts

Saptagiri’s long struggle for KV in Jeypore bears fruit

PiN Feedback: Tribal Resentment in Odisha

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.