AAP’s Shelly Oberoi elected Mayor of Delhi

TNi Bureau: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) finally won the Delhi Mayor election today after three failed attempts. With the win, Shelly Oberoi became the Mayor of Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).

AAP’s Shelly Oberoi won the mayoral post with 150 votes while BJP candidate Rekha Gupta got 116 votes.

In her adress to the MCD House after the win, Shelly Oberoi said, “I assure you all that I will run this House in a constitutional manner. I expect you all will maintain the dignity of the House and cooperate in its smooth functioning.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

The Aam Aadmi Party also won the Deputy Mayor election. Aaley Mohammad Iqbal of AAP got 147 votes while BJP’s Kamal Bagri got 116 votes.

This was the fourth attempt to choose Delhi’s new mayor. Earlier, three attempt – on January 6, January 24 and February 6 – were made to elect the Mayor but it failed following fight between AAP and BJP.

Today, the voting began around 11.30 AM and continue to for the next two hours.

The Delhi Municipality elections were held on December 4 and results were declared on December 7. Out of 250 seats, Aam Aadmi Party got 134 seats.