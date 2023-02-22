Hyderabad Dog Attack: Odisha Govt directs to remove Stray Dogs from Road

Just a day after a 4-year-old boy was mauled to death by a pack of stray dogs at a housing society in Hyderabad’s Amberpet, Odisha Minister Ranendra Pratap Swain on Wednesday directed respective Chief District Veterinary Officers of all districts of the State to remove stray dogs from road.

CDVO’s have also been instructed to remain more vigilant and take immediate & proper action regarding this.

Day after death of a 4 year old boy, another similar incident has come to the fore from Hyderabad’s Maruti Nagar Colony where a 4-year-old boy was brutally attacked by stray dogs.

Fortunately, he was noticed by his family members and was rescued. He sustained minor injuries.