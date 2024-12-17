6th Odisha Book Fair Concludes on a High Note

Bhubaneswar: The 6th Odisha State Book Festival successfully concluded today at the Unit-3 Exhibition Grounds in Bhubaneswar. The 12-day festival, held from December 6 to December 17, witnessed a business turnover exceeding 3 crores, with participation from 150 publishers and booksellers across the country. Over 400 stalls were set up to cater to the large number of book enthusiasts.

The closing ceremony was graced by Suryavansi Suraj, Minister of Odia Language, Literature, and Culture, as the Chief Guest, along with renowned literary figure Professor Biswaranjan as the Special Guest.

Speaking at the event, Suryavansi Suraj emphasized the unique role of books in society. “Books bring peace and tranquility to the minds of readers. There is no alternative to books, and their demand has increased even in the age of social media,” he said. Highlighting the fair’s success, the Minister noted the growing interest of youth in reading and purchasing books.

The Culture Department’s three theme pavilions — dedicated to Dr. Harekrushna Mahatab, the Buddha Memorial in Odisha, and Birsa Munda and other freedom fighters — emerged as key attractions.

Professor Biswaranjan, in his address, underlined the importance of reading in fostering intellectual and cultural development, urging readers to prioritize books in the digital era.

Several books, including Fakirnama, Madalapanjir Samagrik Ruplekh, Bahikatta, and Pragnyanatukta Narayana Purshetha, were released at the closing ceremony. Prominent publishing houses were also felicitated for their contributions.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

The festival’s infrastructure featured significant cultural tributes. The main entrance was named after Dr. Harekrushna Mahatab, while the main stage honored Satyakadi Hota. The inner entrance and stage were dedicated to Harihar Mishra and Satyanarayan Bhatadar, respectively. Photographs of eminent Odia writers adorned the venue, celebrating the state’s rich literary heritage.

Interactive spaces, including a coffee corner for reader-writer discussions and a small auditorium for book releases and literary seminars, enriched the festival’s offerings. Food stalls by Odisha Tourism Development Corporation, Millet Mission, Koraput Coffee, and Mission Shakti also drew visitors.

The festival was a collaborative effort involving the Odia Language, Literature and Culture Department, Odisha Sahitya Academy, Odisha State Museum, and major literary organizations like the Odisha Book Publishers and Sellers Association and Bhubaneswar Book Fair Committee.

The Director of Culture Department, Vijay Ketan Upadhyay, delivered the welcome address, while Joint Secretary Deba Prasad Dash proposed the vote of thanks.

The Odisha State Book Festival once again proved to be a celebration of literature, culture, and knowledge, drawing readers, writers, and publishers together to honor the timeless value of books.