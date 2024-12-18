TNI Morning News Headlines – December 18, 2024

➡️Odisha Industries Minister Sampad Charan Swain launched the website of Utkarsh Odisha Conclave 2025 (https://mio.investodisha.gov.in/).
➡️Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducts raids on BISWA NGO Founder Late Khirod Mallik, brother of Opposition Chief Whip Pramila Mallik in connection with Rs 231 crore fraud case. Khirod had passed away of heart attack on September 18, 2024.
➡️After potato, Odisha sees shortage and rise of egg prices.
➡️Sanitation worker in Bhubaneswar finds Gold ornament in dustbin, returns it to owner.
➡️6th Odisha Book Fair Concludes on a High Note.
➡️Delhi’s air quality ‘severe’ at 442, temperature drops to 5 degrees Celsius.
➡️Rs 7 crore gold ornaments stolen from Thane shop.
➡️India’s ‘Laapataa Ladies’ out of Oscar race; Hindi-language international film ‘Santosh’ shortlisted in ‘Best International Feature Film’ category.
➡️Day 5 of the 3rd test of Border Gavaskar Trophy: Australia declares 2nd innings at 89/7; India needs 275 runs to win at The Gabba, Brisbane.
➡️Chennai-born Indian-American teenager Caitlin Sandra Neil crowned Miss India USA 2024.
➡️French President Macron thanks PM Modi for India’s support after Cyclone Chido hit Mayotte.
➡️“China ready to work with India,” says Beijing ahead of Ajit Doval’s talks with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on peace at borders.
➡️Ukraine killed Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov, head of Russia’s biological, chemical forces, in an explosion in Moscow.
➡️Hollywood actor Tom Cruise honoured with US Navy’s highest civilian award for “outstanding contributions” to the military with his screen roles.
