6 CMO Officials to monitor Various Govt Departments in Odisha

TNI Bureau: As many as six Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) officials have been assigned to monitor various Government Departments in Odisha, ensuring smooth functioning of Government affairs.

📌In a statement, the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) highlighted that Addl. Chief Secretary to CM, Nikunja Bihari Dhal, IAS has been assigned the charges of Home, Finance, General Administration & Public Grievance, Industries, Law, Planning & Convergence and Tourism.

📌Privet Secretary to CMO Odisha, Arindam Dakua, IAS has been assigned the charges of Panchayati Raj & Drinking Water, Water Resources, Forest, Environment & Climate Change, Works, Commerce & Transport, Energy, Steel & Mines, Odia Language, Literature & Culture, Handlooms, Textiles & Handicrafts and Public Enterprises.

📌Additional Secretary to CM, IAS Anupam Saha got the charges of Revenue & Disaster Management, Information & Public Relations, School & Mass Education, Higher Education, Skill Development & Technical Education, Health & Family Welfare, Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises, Electronics & Information Technology, ST & SC Development, Minorities & Backward Classes Welfare, Science & Technology, Sports & Youth Services.

📌OAS (Retd) OSD-cum-Special Secretary to CM Prasanna Kumar Sarangi will monitor Housing & Urban Development, Rural Development, Parliamentary Affairs, Labour & ESI and Excise Department.

📌Additional Secretary to CM, OAS(SAG) Dr. Chitrasen Rout has been assigned the charges of Agriculture & Farmer’s Empowerment, Fisheries & Animal Resources Development, Food Supplies & Consumer Welfare and Co-operation.

📌Additional Secretary to CM, OFS (SAG) Umesh Chandra Tripathy will look after Departments of Women & Child Development, Mission Shakti, Social Security & Empowerment of PWD.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Sunday sought cooperation of Odisha cadre IAS and other senior officers on central deputation to help build a ‘New Odisha’ by 2036, marking the State’s 100th year of formation, at a meeting with them in New Delhi.