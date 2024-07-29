TNI Morning News Headlines – July 29, 2024

By Sagarika Satapathy
Foreign Ministers of Australia, India, Japan, and the United States addressed a joint press conference after Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad) meet in Tokyo, Japan.
➡️Drone visuals of a restricted zone in Hirakud Dam, goes viral on Social Media; videos uploaded by ‘Mr Odia Blogger’ on Instagram. Probe likely into the matter.
➡️Odisha CM Mohan Majhi holds meeting with Odisha Cadre and Odia Officers working with Central Government in New Delhi.
➡️Excess water being discharged through 20 gates of Hirakud; Hirakud dam water level stands at 618 ft. Current inflow at 2,57,055 cusecs and outflow 3,47,628 cusecs.
➡️Goods train derailed at Mancheswr station in Bhubaneswar; Two trains cancelled, six trains rescheduled; Rourkela-Puri-Rourkela express short terminated between Angul & Puri in both direction.
➡️3 UPSC aspirants’ death case: Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) sealed 13 illegally run basements of coaching centres.
➡️Supreme Court refuses to stay Patna High Court order that set aside the increase in reservation for Backward Classes in public employment and admission to educational institutions.
➡️CBI files chargesheet against Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and others in Rouse Avenue Court, Delhi in connection with Excise policy case.
➡️Foreign Ministers of Australia, India, Japan, and the United States addressed a joint press conference after Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad) meet in Tokyo, Japan.
Related Posts

Manu Bhaker wins Historic Bronze at Paris Olympics

6 New Governors Appointed; 3 get Additional Charge

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

➡️EAM Jaishankar meets Australian counterpart ahead of Quad meeting.
➡️Schools in Kashmir up to Class 7 are suspended till July 30 in view of unprecedented heatwave in the valley.
➡️Devotees throng to Shiva Temples on the occasion of the second Monday of Sawan month.
➡️Sensex opens at all-time high, Nifty trades above 24,900.
➡️Rupee rises 2 paise to 83.71 against US dollar in early trade.
➡️PM Modi speaks to Paris Olympics Bronze Medalist Shooter Manu Bhaker, congratulates her on the historic feat.
➡️Paris 2024 Gold Medals So Far: Japan 4, Australia 4, USA 3, France 3, South Korea 3, China 3, Italy 1, Kazakhstan 1, Belgium 1, Germany 1, Hong Kong 1, Uzbekistan 1.
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.