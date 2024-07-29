TNI Morning News Headlines – July 29, 2024

➡️Drone visuals of a restricted zone in Hirakud Dam, goes viral on Social Media; videos uploaded by ‘Mr Odia Blogger’ on Instagram. Probe likely into the matter.
➡️Odisha CM Mohan Majhi holds meeting with Odisha Cadre and Odia Officers working with Central Government in New Delhi.
➡️Excess water being discharged through 20 gates of Hirakud; Hirakud dam water level stands at 618 ft. Current inflow at 2,57,055 cusecs and outflow 3,47,628 cusecs.
➡️Goods train derailed at Mancheswr station in Bhubaneswar; Two trains cancelled, six trains rescheduled; Rourkela-Puri-Rourkela express short terminated between Angul & Puri in both direction.
➡️3 UPSC aspirants’ death case: Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) sealed 13 illegally run basements of coaching centres.
➡️Supreme Court refuses to stay Patna High Court order that set aside the increase in reservation for Backward Classes in public employment and admission to educational institutions.
➡️CBI files chargesheet against Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and others in Rouse Avenue Court, Delhi in connection with Excise policy case.
➡️Foreign Ministers of Australia, India, Japan, and the United States addressed a joint press conference after Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad) meet in Tokyo, Japan.
Related Posts
➡️EAM Jaishankar meets Australian counterpart ahead of Quad meeting.
➡️Schools in Kashmir up to Class 7 are suspended till July 30 in view of unprecedented heatwave in the valley.
➡️Devotees throng to Shiva Temples on the occasion of the second Monday of Sawan month.
➡️Sensex opens at all-time high, Nifty trades above 24,900.
➡️Rupee rises 2 paise to 83.71 against US dollar in early trade.
➡️PM Modi speaks to Paris Olympics Bronze Medalist Shooter Manu Bhaker, congratulates her on the historic feat.
➡️Paris 2024 Gold Medals So Far: Japan 4, Australia 4, USA 3, France 3, South Korea 3, China 3, Italy 1, Kazakhstan 1, Belgium 1, Germany 1, Hong Kong 1, Uzbekistan 1.
Comments are closed.