World Odisha Society’s Delegation meets CM Mohan Majhi

By Sagarika Satapathy
World Odisha Society’s Delegation meets CM Mohan Majhi
TNI Bureau: A delegation of World Odisha Society led by Chairman and Senior Journalist Kishore Dwibedi met Odisha’s Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi at Odisha Bhawan in New Delhi. Dwibedi and other leaders of WOS felicitated Majhi.
World Odisha Society’s Delegation meets CM Mohan Majhi
During the courtesy meeting, Dwibedi handed over an unanimous resolution passed during the joint meeting of WOS’s Working committee and Executive body welcoming the New Government of Odisha under the dynamic leadership of Majhi. It was mentioned in the Resolution that WOS is quite hopeful that Majhi’s Government will definitely be able to fulfil the hopes and aspirations of 4.5 crore Odia people living inside Odisha and two crore non resident Odias staying outside Odisha.
World Odisha Society’s Delegation meets CM Mohan Majhi
Related Posts

Odia Language Minister Meets Odia Wikimedians User Group

River Cruise Service at Bhitarkanika National Park from…

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

The Founder couple of Mahakankhya Foundation Pushpanjali Barik and Bimal Bhal greeted Chief Minister as a mark of Honour. India Chapter President of WOS Dr Bipin Mishra and Senior Advocate Biraja Mishra played vital role in organising this courtesy meeting.
The delegation includes Sudhir Dash, Kaveri Behera, Advocate Sasmita Tripathy, Dr Nirmal Patnaik, Jnana Prakash Jena, Surya Rath, Nandan Dwibedi, Santosh Panda, Saurabh Mishra, Priyatama Kar and Asit Kumar Kar.
World Odisha Society’s Delegation meets CM Mohan Majhi
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.