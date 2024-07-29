World Odisha Society’s Delegation meets CM Mohan Majhi

During the courtesy meeting, Dwibedi handed over an unanimous resolution passed during the joint meeting of WOS’s Working committee and Executive body welcoming the New Government of Odisha under the dynamic leadership of Majhi. It was mentioned in the Resolution that WOS is quite hopeful that Majhi’s Government will definitely be able to fulfil the hopes and aspirations of 4.5 crore Odia people living inside Odisha and two crore non resident Odias staying outside Odisha.