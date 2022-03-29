5 arrested for attempting false fire in Similipal Forest Reserve

Insight Bureau: Similipal Forest Reserve is burning yet again with the beginning of summer this year.

Seven fire points have been reported in Gurguria, Talabandha, and Chahala ranges of the national park.

Five people are arrested on charges of setting false fire in Naana range in Similipal forest reserve with an intention to hunt wild animals, said ACF Pradip Kumar Dey.

ACF further informs that equipment used for hunting (two matchboxes, two bows, six arrows, and four axes) have been seized .

Among the arrested people two are from Badgaon and one from Rairangpur, as per information.

The State Government had engaged ODRAF teams to provide assistance to abate the forest fire.