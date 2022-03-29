Odisha Govt Mulls Change In CHSE Plus 2 science exam Schedule

Odisha School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash informed today about the possibility of rescheduling of examination.

By Akankhya Mahapatra
CHSE Odisha +2 Science & Commerce Results announced; Check Details
119

Insight Bureau: The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) is likely to make changes in the Plus 2 Science board examination schedule.

Related Posts

5 arrested for attempting false fire in Similipal Forest…

3.8 million people displaced due to Ukraine War

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Odisha School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash informed today about the possibility of rescheduling of examination.

A proposal has been sent to the CHSE to make some changes in the exam timetable following objections from students over unavailability of adequate time period between exams of two papers, he said.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.