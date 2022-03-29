Odisha Govt Mulls Change In CHSE Plus 2 science exam Schedule

Insight Bureau: The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) is likely to make changes in the Plus 2 Science board examination schedule.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Odisha School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash informed today about the possibility of rescheduling of examination.

A proposal has been sent to the CHSE to make some changes in the exam timetable following objections from students over unavailability of adequate time period between exams of two papers, he said.