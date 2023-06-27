40 lakh Rajasthan women to get free mobiles in July, says CM Gehlot

Jaipur: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has announced that around 40 lakh women in the state will get smartphones and free internet for three years in July.

The Chief Minister made this announcement on Monday while addressing the Kisan Mahotsav in Udaipur.

The distribution of mobile phones will commence from July 25.

He alsor attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion.

Terming him cunning, Gehlot said that the PM gives Rs 6,000 to farmers in three months, however he is an expert in marketing. The Congress government gives 2,000 units of electricity free which amounts to Rs 1,800 and comes to Rs 21,600 annually.

Questioning PM Modi, he said why no law has been made on MSP during nine years of his tenure.

“When Modiji was CM of Gujarat, he used to question UPA why the government is making no law on MSP. I now question Modiji why no law has been made on MSP,” the Chief Minister asked.(IANS)