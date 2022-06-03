Evening News Insight – June 3, 2022

🔸Two swine flu cases detected in Odisha: Health official.
🔸BJD registers landslide victory in Brajarajnagar By-Poll; party candidate Alaka Mohanty wins with a margin of over 65,000 votes.
🔸BJD spokesperson Sulata Deo, Odisha Government’s media advisor Manas Mangaraj and BJD senior leader Sasmit Patra have been elected as members of Rajya Sabha unopposed. Tribal face from Western Odisha Niranjan Bishi will be ejected in place of Subash Singh later.
🔸Anubhav Mohanty deposits Rs 30,000 in Varsha Priyadarshini’s account following the order of the SDJM Court.
🔸Undertrial prisoner Mitu Behera dies at Berhampur jail under mysterious circumstances.
🔸Odisha Govt extends deadline for submission of online application for Plus 2 students who could not apply for free laptop scheme under Biju Yuva Sashaktikaran Yojana.
🔸Rajesh Mahapatra, founder Director at Odisha Dialogues (Odisha Alochana Chakra) to join PTI as Editor.
🔸IMD issues yellow warning for thunderstorm in 11 Odisha districts – Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Angul, Dhenkanal, Jajpur, Bhadrak, Balasore, Koraput, Rayagada, Nabarangpur and Gajapati.
🔸Trailer of 70-minute documentary ‘Nanda Master nka Chatasali’ launched at Idcol Auditorium in Bhubaneswar; team plans to approach OTT platforms.
🔸7 burnt alive as Hyderabad-bound bus catches fire in Karnataka.
🔸Government approves 8.1% rate of interest on employee provident fund deposits for 2021-22.
🔸200 women workers of an apparels firm fell sick after gas leak at adjacent drugs company in Andhra Pradesh.
🔸Amit Shah directs security officials to secure ‘High-Level Targets’ amid targeted killings in J&K.
🔸Telemedicine service ‘eSanjeevani’ integrated with Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission.
🔸Stone pelting in Kanpur amid calls to shut shops over BJP leader’s remark, 2 injured.
🔸Teaser of Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming ‘Jawan’ out.
🔸United Nations’ Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) planning food response for Sri Lanka amidst crisis.
🔸Pakistan increases petrol, diesel prices by 17% to control fiscal deficit.
🔸Turkey officially changes name at UN to ‘Turkiye’.
