Evening News Insight – June 3, 2022

🔸 Two swine flu cases detected in Odisha: Health official.

🔸 BJD registers landslide victory in Brajarajnagar By-Poll; party candidate Alaka Mohanty wins with a margin of over 65,000 votes.

🔸 BJD spokesperson Sulata Deo, Odisha Government’s media advisor Manas Mangaraj and BJ D senior leader Sasmit Patra have been elected as members of Rajya Sabha unopposed. Tribal face from Western Odisha Niranjan Bishi will be ejected in place of Subash Singh later.

🔸 Anubhav Mohanty deposits Rs 30,000 in Varsha Priyadarshini’s account following the order of the SDJM Court.

🔸 Undertrial prisoner Mitu Behera dies at Berhampur jail under mysterious circumstances.

🔸 Odisha Govt extends deadline for submission of online application for Plus 2 students who could not apply for free laptop scheme under Biju Yuva Sashaktikaran Yojana.

🔸 Rajesh Mahapatra, founder Director at Odisha Dialogues (Odisha Alochana Chakra) to join PTI as Editor.

🔸 IMD issues yellow warning for thunderstorm in 11 Odisha districts – Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Angul, Dhenkanal, Jajpur, Bhadrak, Balasore, Koraput, Rayagada, Nabarangpur and Gajapati.

🔸 Trailer of 70-minute documentary ‘Nanda Master nka Chatasali’ launched at Idcol Auditorium in Bhubaneswar; team plans to approach OTT platforms.

🔸 7 burnt alive as Hyderabad-bound bus catches fire in Karnataka.

🔸 Government approves 8.1% rate of interest on employee provident fund deposits for 2021-22.

🔸 200 women workers of an apparels firm fell sick after gas leak at adjacent drugs company in Andhra Pradesh.

🔸 Amit Shah directs security officials to secure ‘High-Level Targets’ amid targeted killings in J&K.

🔸 Telemedicine service ‘eSanjeevani’ integrated with Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission.

🔸 Stone pelting in Kanpur amid calls to shut shops over BJP leader’s remark, 2 injured.

🔸 Teaser of Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming ‘Jawan’ out.

🔸 United Nations’ Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) planning food response for Sri Lanka amidst crisis.

🔸 Pakistan increases petrol, diesel prices by 17% to control fiscal deficit.