Odisha records single day recovery of 4089 Covid-19 cases

TNI Bureau: Odisha reported highest single-day recovery of 4089 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, taking the number of recoveries in the State to 371200.

A record number of 701 more Coronavirus patients have recovered in Khordha today followed by 337 from Sundargarh, 323 from Kalahandi, 253 from Jharsuguda and 251 from Nuapada.

While Odisha has so far reported 420129 Covid-19 positive cases, the active cases now stand at 50958.

Covid-19 Recoveries in Odisha – April 27

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

➡️4089 COVID-19 Patients recover in Odisha on April 27.

➡️ Number of Recoveries in the State rises to 371200.

➡️ State Pool: 155

➡️ New Recoveries – Khordha (701), Sundargarh (337), Kalahandi (323), Jharsuguda (253), Nuapada (251), Puri (219), Bargarh (202), Sambalpur (198), Cuttack (193), Bolangir (169), Nabarangpur (129), Ganjam (107), Mayurbhanj (100), Balesore (98), Keonjhar (93), Jajapur (90), Rayagada (71), Nayagarh (57), Gajapati (51), Anugul (46), Sonepur (43), Jagatsinghpur (38), Kendrapara (29), Bhadrak (27), Koraput (26), Deogarh (25), Kandhamal (18), Malkangiri (18), Boudh (14) and Dhenkanal (8).