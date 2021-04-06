Covid Surge: Taru Apartments, Bhubaneswar sealed for 10 Days

TNI Bureau: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Tuesday sealed Taru Apartments in Tankapani area of the City following detection of a series of COVID-19 positive cases in the Apartments.

The premises of the Apartment have been sealed for a period of 10 days from 06.04.2021 to 16.04.2021 with the following conditions:

➡️ The premises of Taru Apartments, Tankapani Road, Bhubaneswar shall be sanitized with immediate effect by the Apartment Residents Society in strict adherence to the guidelines issued by Govt of Odisha and Govt of India.

➡️ No one shall be allowed to move into or from outside the premises of Taru Apartments, during the period of sealing, except authorized person of Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation.

➡️ The supply of essentials, if required, will be racilitated by BMC through its Ward Officer, Ward No. 56 Chittaranjan Nayak (+91-9937149751).

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

➡️ The detected Positive Cases are directed to remain in isolation at their respective residendces for a period of 10 days, followed by 7 days of self-monitored Home Quarantine, Furtner, any positive case needs Medical Attention, his/her Family Members/Apartment Residents/Society are to intimate the same to BMC immediately.

➡️ The Apartment Residents Society are to intimate BMC in case of symptoms observed in residents other than those already detected positive for their immediate testing and isolation, if found positive.

➡️ In case of any emergency, the Apartment Residents Society are to contact BMC Control Room (Mob:7847873040) or 1929 for immediate assistance.

➡️ Further specific instructions/orders wll be issued as and when required by BMC.

Earlier today BMC has sealed Silicon Institute of Technology on the charges of violation of the SOP issued to contain the spread of Covid-19.