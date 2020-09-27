100-Word Edit: Gupteshwar Pandey gets Justice!

It all started with the ‘Justice for SSR’ campaign, which took the entire nation by storm. From Rhea Chakraborty to Kangana, Deepika & Sara, all came into picture. But, it’s former Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey who got the “justice” first.

Gupteshwar had resigned from service in 2009, but failed to get a ticket. He developed an excellent rapport with Nitish Kumar, returned to service, remained his trusted lieutenant and used “SSR Card” to take VRS and join JD(U).

He was examined by the CBI in 2014 in a high-profile abduction case that remains unsolved. He played it well this time.