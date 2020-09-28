TNI Morning News Headlines – September 28, 2020

Odisha News

👉 Odisha reports single-day spike of 3235 Covid-19 cases including 1915 quarantine and 1320 local contact cases in 24 hours. Total cases now stand at 212609.

👉 Khordha continues to be the worst-affected District in the State with highest ever 506 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours followed by Cuttack (306) and Bargarh (137).

👉 Odisha conducts 47,634 COVID-19 tests in the last 24 hours including 40,945 Antigen, 6,648 RT-PCR & 41 TruNat tests.

👉 Odisha reports 16 new COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours, toll mounts to 813.

👉 Railways generates over 10 lakh ‘man days’ of work in 6 states including Odisha.

👉 Khordha Dist Administration declares Nijigarh Tapang prohibited Area.

India News

👉 India’s COVID-19 tally crosses 60-lakh mark with a spike of 82,170 new cases & 1,039 deaths in last 24 hours; death toll reaches 95,542 deaths.

👉 India’s case tally stands at 60,74,703 including 9,62,640 active cases, 5,01,6521 cured/discharged/migrated & 95,542.

👉 7,19,67,230 samples tested up to 27th September for #COVID19. Of these, 7,09,394 samples were tested yesterday: ICMR.

👉 India’s total recoveries cross 50 lakh mark. As many as 50,13,367 patients have recovered from the deadly disease in India so far.

👉 Fire broke out in ICU section of govt hospital in Maharashtra’s Kolhapur district; no casualty eported.

👉 A Virtual Bilateral Summit is being held between PM Narendra Modi and his Denmark counterpart Mette Frederiksen.

👉 Sensex soars 223.65 points, currently at 37,612.31.

World News

👉 Global Covid-19 cases near 33 million mark; deaths over 996000.

👉 US Judge blocks President Trump’s order to ban TikTok from App Store.

👉 U.S. tells Iraq it’s planning to pull out of Baghdad embassy.

👉 23 people killed, over 100 injured in Azeri-Armenian clashes.