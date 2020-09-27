TNI Evening News Headlines – September 27, 2020

Odisha News

👉 Monsoon session of Odisha Assembly: Out of 757 COVID-19 samples, 136 samples of MLAs, staff and journalists have tested positive.

👉 Government Chief Whip Pramila Mallick tests positive for Covid-19.

👉 World Tourism Day: Tourist destinations across Odisha to reopen from October.

👉 Odisha records 3378 Covid-19 Recoveries today including 540 from Cuttack, 289 from Khordha and 200 from Puri. The total recovered cases of the State now stand at 173571.

👉 Bhubaneswar reports 317 new COVID-19 cases including 62 Quarantine and 255 local contact cases: taking the total positive cases to 20855 in the Capital City.

👉 312 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in the Capital city in the last 24 hours.

👉 Class 9 Student murdered at Mahatpalla village un Nayagarh.

👉 BJD MLA Umashankar Samantaray admits that COVID-19 mismanagement allegations of oppositions in Odisha are not totally wrong.

India News

👉 Former Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey who recently took VRS from service, joins JD(U) today.

👉President Ram Nath Kovind gives assent to three farm bills passed by the Parliament.

👉 Maharashtra is first in country to ban sale of loose cigarettes.

👉 Bihar Elections 2020: Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to send 300 Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) companies to Bihar.

👉 India, Japan naval exercise JIMEX-2020 begins in Arabian Sea.

👉 Mumbai: NCB Director Rakesh Asthana holds a crucial review meeting with the SIT team that is probing the drug angle in SSR death case.

👉 Former Union minister Jaswant Singh cremated in Rajasthan’s Jodhpur.

👉 Former Dharma Entertainment executive Kshitij Prasad remanded to NCB custody till October 3.