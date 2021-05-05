100-Word Edit: Bengal Violence

There is no place for violence in a civilized society and any political violence threatens the foundation of our democracy. In the last 22 years, around 500 political murders have taken place in West Bengal. However, that does not justify what’s happening today.

The 2021 Assembly polls witnessed high voltage campaign, vicious agenda, hate propaganda and what not. People at the ground are paying a heavy price for their leaders’ act.

It’s Mamata Banerjee’s responsibility to ensure safety of every individual in Bengal and take action against the guilty. At the same time, she can expose the propaganda if any.