100-Word Edit: Battlefield Uttar Pradesh

Political battle in Uttar Pradesh has taken an interesting turn after the trends received in the first phase polling. On the expected lines, the RLD and Samajwadi Party are having a clear edge over the BJP in Western Uttar Pradesh.

The results have gone beyond the expectations of BJP, which was trying hard to woo the voters in the Jaat Land. Akhilesh Yadav forming strategic alliances with various smaller parties and the undercurrent in UP have made things difficult for the saffron party.

However, with 6 more phases to go, BJP is expected to bounce back and turn the tables.