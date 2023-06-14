YouTube’s new monetization policy to allow small creators to earn money if you have 500 subscribers

TNI Tech Bureau: YouTube, the popular video-sharing platform owned by Google, has recently announced significant changes to its monetization policies, aimed at providing more opportunities to smaller creators. As part of these updates, the company has lowered the minimum subscriber count required to join the YouTube Partner Program from 1000 to 500.

Previously, creators had to meet certain criteria to monetize their content through the YouTube Partner Program. However, with the new policy in place, creators will only need 500 subscribers to become eligible, which is half the previous requirement. Additionally, the watch hour threshold has been reduced from 4,000 to 3,000, and the requirement for Shorts views has been lowered from 10 million to 3 million. Initially, these updated requirements will be implemented in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Taiwan, and South Korea.

Read also: Power Crisis in Odisha: Congress to gherao Gridco Office on June 19

While this change provides smaller creators with more opportunities to monetize their content on YouTube, they will still need to grow their audience and meet specific benchmarks to earn ad revenue. The existing requirements for revenue sharing will remain unchanged, but creators who have already qualified for the YouTube Partner Program will not need to reapply once they meet the higher thresholds.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

YouTube has been actively encouraging creators to generate revenue through its ad revenue sharing program, especially with the introduction of ad revenue sharing for Shorts, the platform’s short-form content. By enabling creators to monetize their content, YouTube aims to incentivize them and enhance its short-form content offerings.

Read also: Not political vendetta, It’s a legal case: Annamalai on Senthil Balaji Arrest

In a similar vein, other platforms like TikTok have also taken steps to support creator monetization. TikTok recently introduced a video paywall feature called Series, which was initially available to creators with over 10,000 followers. However, those with 1,000 followers who meet additional requirements can also apply. This feature allows creators to offer premium content that fans can pay to access.

Furthermore, YouTube is expanding its shopping affiliate program, which was previously available only to select creators through invitation. Now, participants in the YouTube Partner Program in the US with at least 20,000 subscribers can access this program, enabling them to earn through affiliate marketing and product promotion.