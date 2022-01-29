‘Why I Killed Gandhi’ Movie lands in Trouble

Insight Bureau: “Why I Killed Gandhi” movie is in trouble as a petition has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking a ban on the film. The movie is set to release on an OTT platform ‘Limelight’ on January 30, the anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi’s assassination.

Seeking removal of all contents of the controversial film from all online platforms, petitioner Sikandar Behl, through advocate Anuj Bhandari, also sought the prohibition of any exhibition or publication of the film or any of its contents in any manner whatsoever on any OTT platform or social media.

In the movie’s two minutes twenty seconds’ long trailer, an attempt has been made to blame Mahatma Gandhi for the partition of India and atrocities against Hindus in Pakistan, and thereby an attempt has been made to justify the killing of Mahatma, it said.

The film features Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MP Amol Kolhe in the role of Godse, sparking friction among the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi allies Shiv Sena, NCP, and Congress since the past few days.