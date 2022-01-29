ADR Report: BJP Richest; BSP at 2nd Spot

Insight Bureau: The BJP has topped the list of the richest parties after declaring assets worth Rs 4,847 crore for the 2019-20 financial year. The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) is the second richest political party after the BJP.

The report was released by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR), which is working towards electoral reform. The Association for Democratic Reforms has prepared this report based on an analysis of the assets and liabilities of national and regional parties in 2019-20.

According to the ADR, seven national and 44 regional parties had declared assets of Rs 9,117.95 crore for the financial year out of a total of 51 parties. Of this, the assets of national parties are worth Rs 6,988.57 crore.The assets of regional parties are worth Rs 2,129.38 crore.

The Congress, the oldest political party, declared assets of Rs 588.16 crore. Congress, which ranks third in assets, ranks first in debts. While the party has debts of Rs 49.55 crore, the Telugu Desam Party is in second place with debts of Rs 30 crore.

According to reports, seven national parties owe Rs 74.27 crore and 44 regional parties owe Rs 60.66 crore.