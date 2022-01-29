Bhubaneswar & Berhampur Mayor posts reserved for Women

Mayor post is unreserved in Cuttack Municipal Corporation

By Sagarika Satapathy
Bhubaneswar & Berhampur Mayor posts reserved for Women
140

Insight Bureau:  Odisha Government finalised the seat reservation for 3 municipal corporations.

An official notification has been issued by the Housing and Urban Development Department stated that Mayor’s post for Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation & Berhampur Municipal Corporation reserved for women candidates. However, it is unreserved in Cuttack Municipal Corporation.

The Government had invited objections and suggestions from all persons interested which may be filed before the Director, Municipal Administration thereof on or before the date of expiry of the period
of ten days.

Related Posts

TNI News Headlines – January 28, 2022

Puri Jagannath Temple to reopen for devotees from Feb 1

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

The objections and suggestions received in respect of the notification on or before the date so specified have been duly considered by the State Government.

Earlier on January 12, the State Government had issued a gazette notification on Wednesday proposing the reservation of the post of mayor for women in the municipal corporations of Bhubaneswar and Berhampur.

Bhubaneswar & Berhampur Mayor posts reserved for Woman

 

Bhubaneswar & Berhampur Mayor posts reserved for Woman

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.