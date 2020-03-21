TNI Evening News Headlines – March 21, 2020

TNI Bureau: Greetings. Here are the Evening news headlines today.

* Odisha CM announces lockdown of Khurda, Ganjam, Cuttack, Kendrapara, Angul, Sambalpur, Jharsuguda, Balasore, Bhadrak, Puri, Jajpur Road, Jajpur Town, Rourkela from 7 am of March 22 to 9 pm of March 29.

* 80% Petrol Pumps in Odisha to remain closed tomorrow in support of Janta Curfew.

* ECoR Cancels sevral Trains for March 22 and 23 in view of ‘janata curfew’.

* Odisha Govt’s Chief Spokesperson on Coronavirus Subroto Bagchi asks media not to publish name of persons infected with COVID-19.

* No lockdown in Delhi. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal announces free ration to 72 lakh beneficiaries, doubles widow, old age, divyang pensions for April 2020.

* COVID-19 positive cases in India rises to 298.

* Hundreds take part in Kerala Hindu festival ‘Arattu’ despite appeals for social distancing.

* 1600 Indians and people from other countries were kept in quarantine centres in India.

* 262 people, mostly students, to fly from Rome to India will be kept in quarantine centres.

* Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution: Retail prices of masks shall not be more than the prices. 2ply mask at Rs 8, 3 ply surgical masks at Rs 10. Hand santizers at Rs 100 per bottle of 200 ml.

* PM Modi today held a video conference with representatives of Pharma Companies. Chemists and Pharma companies assured Modi to work 24/7 on this crisis situation.

* Madhya Pradesh: 22 rebel MLAs, who recently resigned from congress join BJP. BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan reaches Raj Bhavan to meet Governor Lalji Tandon.

* Coronavirus: Students still in hostels should be allowed to stay put and take necessary precautions, HRD min tells educational institutions.

* Chinese Business Tycoon & Alibaba Founder Jack Ma offers 1.8 Million masks, 210,000 test kits, 36,000 protective suits and ventilators & thermometers) to Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Cambodia, Laos, Maldives, Mongolia, Myanmar, Nepal, Pakistan & Sri Lanka.