Brahmagiri Politics: Upasna Returns

Insight Bureau: Always seen as the real political heir to late firebrand leader Lalatendu Bidhyadhar Mohapatra alias Lulu Mohapatra, who even accompanied her late father in his last political campaign in 2014 despite being in Class XI, Upasna Mohapatra is undoubtedly there to stay for long in Odisha Politics although she has not started yet in electoral politics.

She could not contest the 2019 elections due to age constraints, but actively participated in the poll campaign, which ensured the victory of her uncle Lalitendu Bidyadhar Mohapatra over BJD stalwart Sanjay Dasburma. Interestingly, it was the first poll victory for BJP in Brahmagiri and became possible only due to the entry of Baxi’s descendants into the saffron party.

A much water has flowed under the bridge since 2019. The firey daughter of late firebrand leader is back in the political arena of Brahmagiri. She has been actively campaigning in the Panchayat Polls, reaching out to the masses and standing by the BJP’s Zilla Parishad candidates as well as those Sarpanch and Samiti Member candidates backed by the party.

A close look at her Social Media profiles, is enough to confirm her busy schedule in the 2022 Panchayat Polls where she has been making whirlwind tour of Brahmagiri Constituency without a break. Interestingly, she is also accompanied by her entrepreneur husband Subhransu Sekhar Biswal, who has extended unconditional support to his wife in this political battle.

Being Lulu’s daughter is more than enough for her to be seen as a force to reckon with in Brahmagiri. But, Upasna also represents the youth and has her own style to deal with the people. In the recent panchayat poll campaign, she is receiving overwhelming support from the people who also shower a lot of love and affection on her.

The way she bats for the candidates who come from the marginalised sections of the society and campaigned for a Divyang Sarpanch candidate, lending him moral and physical support, has impressed many political pundits.

Upasna carries the legacy of late Lulu Mohapatra. Politics remains in her blood. And, she has set her vision right on the next assembly elections in 2024. The Opposition can’t afford to ignore her strength and abilities. And, she has promised to make her presence felt in a big way in near future.