TNI Morning News Headlines – January 17, 2023

⏺️ Death of a 9-year-old boy in open drain in Cuttack: Locals gherao CMC Mayor Subhash Singh and commissioner Nikhil Pavan Kalyan who visited the spot; locals demanded compensation for the family memebrs.

⏺️ Cuttack: Deceased Shilpi Das’s husband Santosh Khuntia arrested.

⏺️ In ternationally-acclaimed sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik’s 105-feet-long sand hockey stick created world record for being the largest one.

⏺️ Tamil Nadu Sports Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin flags off ‘Jallikattu’ event in Madurai’s Alanganallur.

⏺️ 15 trains running late in the Northern Railway region due to fog: Indian Railways.

⏺️ 2 LeT terrorists killed in J&K’s Budgam, arms and ammunition recovered.

⏺️ Senior diplomat Suhel Ajaz Khan assumes charge as new Indian envoy to Saudi Arabia.

⏺️ Family members of four UP men killed in Nepal plane crash leave for Kathmandu to receive bodies.

⏺️ China announces first population decline since 1961; the National Bureau of Statistics reported that the country had 850,000 fewer people at the end of 2022.