TNI Morning News Headlines – January 17, 2023

⏺️ Death of a 9-year-old boy in open drain in Cuttack: Locals gherao CMC Mayor Subhash Singh and commissioner Nikhil Pavan Kalyan who visited the spot; locals demanded compensation for the family memebrs.
⏺️ Cuttack: Deceased Shilpi Das’s husband Santosh Khuntia arrested.
⏺️ Internationally-acclaimed sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik’s 105-feet-long sand hockey stick created world record for being the largest one.
⏺️ Tamil Nadu Sports Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin flags off ‘Jallikattu’ event in Madurai’s Alanganallur.
⏺️ 15 trains running late in the Northern Railway region due to fog: Indian Railways.
⏺️ 2 LeT terrorists killed in J&K’s Budgam, arms and ammunition recovered.
⏺️ Senior diplomat Suhel Ajaz Khan assumes charge as new Indian envoy to Saudi Arabia.
⏺️ Family members of four UP men killed in Nepal plane crash leave for Kathmandu to receive bodies.
⏺️ China announces first population decline since 1961; the National Bureau of Statistics reported that the country had 850,000 fewer people at the end of 2022.
⏺️ United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on Monday listed Pakistan-based terrorist Abdul Rehman Makki as a global terrorist.
