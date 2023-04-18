Virat Kohli Fined for breaching IPL Code of Conduct

TNI Bureau: Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) star Virat Kohli has been fined 10 per cent of his match fees for breaching IPL Code of Conduct on Monday.

Kohli was fined while playing against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore. RCB lost to CSK by 8 runs in a high-octane encounter last evening.

“Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) batter Virat Kohli has been fined 10 percent of his match fee for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct during the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru,” an advisory of the IPL said.

“Mr. Kohli admitted to the Level 1 offence under Article 2.2 of the IPL Code of Conduct,” it added added.

The fine possibly came because of Kohli’s exuberant celebration of the wicket of CSK batter Shivam Dube, who was caught by Mohammed Siraj in the deep during a crucial juncture of the game. Dube was batting at 52 off 26 balls.