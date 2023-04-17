TNI Evening News Headlines – April 17, 2023

➡️ Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate for Jharsuguda bypoll, Tankadhar Tripathy files nomination.

➡️ Ganjam conferred with Best District Panchayat Award at National Panchayat Awards2023 in New Delhi by President of India Droupadi Murmu.

➡️ Bajrang Dal launches State-wide protest over ‘attack on members’ during Hanuman Jayanti in Sambalpur.

➡️ Sambalpur Violence: Stone pelting was pre-planned, says SP B Gangadhar.

➡️ Curfew relaxation window in Sambalpur extended from 7AM till 1PM and from 3:30 PM till 6PM; relaxation to come into force from tomorrow.

➡️ Heat wave continues to hit normal life in Odisha; Baripada hottest place again with 44.2 degrees Celsius.

➡️ Bihar: A woman officer from the mining department dragged, attacked by people in Patna; 44 arrested.

➡️ PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate Global Buddhist Summit to be held in Delhi from April 20 to 21.

➡️ Karnataka Elections 2023: BJP MLA Aravind Limbavali’s wife Manjula Aravind Limbavali to contest from Mahadevapura.