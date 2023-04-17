TNI Evening News Headlines – April 17, 2023

By Sagarika Satapathy
Ganjam conferred with Best District Panchayat Award at National Panchayat Awards2023 in New Delhi by President of India Droupadi Murmu.
➡️Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate for Jharsuguda bypoll, Tankadhar Tripathy files nomination.
➡️Ganjam conferred with Best District Panchayat Award at National Panchayat Awards2023 in New Delhi by President of India Droupadi Murmu.
➡️Bajrang Dal launches State-wide protest over ‘attack on members’ during Hanuman Jayanti in Sambalpur.
➡️Sambalpur Violence: Stone pelting was pre-planned, says SP B Gangadhar.
➡️Curfew relaxation window in Sambalpur extended from 7AM till 1PM and from 3:30 PM till 6PM; relaxation to come into force from tomorrow.
Related Posts

Odisha Govt imposes ESMA on employees of Govt Healthcare…

Heroin Worth around Rs 16.80 Cr Seized at Mumbai Airport 

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

➡️Heat wave continues to hit normal life in Odisha; Baripada hottest place again with 44.2 degrees Celsius.
➡️Bihar: A woman officer from the mining department dragged, attacked by people in Patna; 44 arrested.
➡️PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate Global Buddhist Summit to be held in Delhi from April 20 to 21.
➡️Karnataka Elections 2023: BJP MLA Aravind Limbavali’s wife Manjula Aravind Limbavali to contest from Mahadevapura.
➡️An earthquake with a magnitude of 3.7 on the Richter Scale hit Kamrup, Assam today: National Center for Seismology.
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.