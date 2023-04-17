TNI Evening News Headlines – April 17, 2023

➡️Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate for Jharsuguda bypoll, Tankadhar Tripathy files nomination.
➡️Ganjam conferred with Best District Panchayat Award at National Panchayat Awards2023 in New Delhi by President of India Droupadi Murmu.
➡️Bajrang Dal launches State-wide protest over ‘attack on members’ during Hanuman Jayanti in Sambalpur.
➡️Sambalpur Violence: Stone pelting was pre-planned, says SP B Gangadhar.
➡️Curfew relaxation window in Sambalpur extended from 7AM till 1PM and from 3:30 PM till 6PM; relaxation to come into force from tomorrow.
➡️Heat wave continues to hit normal life in Odisha; Baripada hottest place again with 44.2 degrees Celsius.
➡️Bihar: A woman officer from the mining department dragged, attacked by people in Patna; 44 arrested.
➡️PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate Global Buddhist Summit to be held in Delhi from April 20 to 21.
➡️Karnataka Elections 2023: BJP MLA Aravind Limbavali’s wife Manjula Aravind Limbavali to contest from Mahadevapura.
➡️An earthquake with a magnitude of 3.7 on the Richter Scale hit Kamrup, Assam today: National Center for Seismology.
