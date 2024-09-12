Veteran Left Leader Sitaram Yechury dies at 72

TNI Bureau: Sitaram Yechury, General Secretary of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) breathed his last at AIIMS, Delhi on Thursday after suffering from a prolonged illness. He was 72.

He has been undergoing treatment for acute respiratory tract infection at the ICU in AIIMS since August 19.

During the 1970s, Yechury served as President of the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union thrice, representing the Students’ Federation of India (SFI). He was arrested in 1975 during the Emergency while he was a student at JNU.

Yechury has been a member of the Politburo of the CPM since 1992. Sitaram Yechury elected as the fifth General Secretary of CPI(M) at the party’s 21st party Congress in 2015. He was also a Member of Parliament, Rajya Sabha from West Bengal from 2005 to 2017.