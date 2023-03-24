Reports: 3 Girls formed WhatsApp Group to “expose” DJ Azex

TNI Bureau: In a latest development in the popular DJ Azex alias Akshay Kumar death case, a report revealed that the deceased was in a relationship with three girls, who had formed a ‘WhatsApp’ group to expose him.

According to reports, DJ Azex had allegedly lured them into a relationship and cheating them. However, the girls, including Jigyansa, found out about it and formed a WhatsApp group with an aim to expose him.

In their WhatsApp group the girls used discussed about how the deceased DJ trapped them and used to cheat three of them. However, it is alleged that he was in a serious relationship with Jigyansa.

Police said that the two other girls whose names have surfaced now will be brought under the purview of investigation.

Earlier yesterday, a report showing DJ Azex speaking over the phone with one of his alleged girlfriends just 97 seconds before his death had surfaced. He had also sent her some pictures of himself crying for some unknown reason.