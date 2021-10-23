BJP Mahila Morcha playing low-level Politics: BJD

Insight Bureau: “The BJP Mahila Morcha has stooped to a low level and is making false and baseless allegations during the rally,” said BJD Spokesperson and BYJD Secretary General Elina Dash at a press meet today.

“People of Kalahandi and Odisha are watching the lies and weird behaviour of the BJP Mahila Morcha and will never forgive them for the low level politics they are engaging in on sensitive issues like violence against women, said Elina.

Flanked by BJD spokesperson Ipsita Sahu, Elina took an aggressive stand against the BJP leaders including Lekhashree Samantasinghar, saying they keep a mum when heinous crimes against women occur against the women in other states, but rush to play politics over dead bodies when something happens in Odisha.

“The BJP leaders are trying to destroy the future of thousands of students in Kalahandi district by indulging in low-level politics,” alleged Elina Dash.

Ipsita also lashes out at BJP Mahila Morcha, accusing them of doing drama. “They were well aware that an FIR had been registered in Mamita Meher murder case and another FIR could not be registered in the same case, but they came to the Bhubaneswar Capital Police Station yesterday to file another FIR, in a desperate bid to hog the limelight,” she said.