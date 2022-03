US, EU move to end dependency on Russian Energy

Insight Bureau: The United States and European Union moved closer to ensure additional liquefied natural gas volumes for the EU market of at least 15 billion cubic meters in 2022.

A Task Force will be formed to end Europe’s dependency on Russia for gas and other energy sources.

Germany has already taken a bold step of cutting the Russian Oil imports by 50% within the next 3 months. Germany has also decided to end Russian coal imports by autumn.