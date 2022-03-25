‘The Finance Bill, 2022’ passed in Lok Sabha

Insight Bureau: The Lok Sabha passed the Finance Bill, 2022 on Friday, 25 March. With this the budgetary exercise for the financial year 2022-23 completed.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman moved the Finance Bill 2022 for consideration and passage in the Lok Sabha.

Earlier, Minister of State Home Affair Nityanand Rai introduced the Delhi Municipal Corporation Bill 2022 in the Lok Sabha.