Upload ‘The Kashmir Files’ on YouTube: Kejriwal

Insight Bureau: Arvind Kejriwal has demanded ‘The Kashmir Files’ film to be uploaded on YouTube. He also demanded to spend the money earned from it on welfare of Kashmiri Pandits.

Earlier, Kejriwal made a comment against promoting The Kashmir Files in the capital on Thursday. The Delhi CM said the BJP MLAs demanding The Kashmir Files be made tax-free in Delhi should upload the movie on YouTube and make it free for all.

He later slammed by many BJP leaders and the makers/producers of the film as well. To which he replied with, “Was a single Kashmiri Pandit family relocated to valley by BJP in last 8 yrs? BJP doing politics over issue”.

