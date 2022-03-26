‘RRR’ stops Invincible Run of ‘The Kashmir Files’ at Box Office

Insight Bureau: ‘The Kashmir Files’ has been creating tsunami at the box office ever since its release on March 11.

The movie has already touched Rs 200 crore mark.

From opening with just 400 screens on the first day to having 2200 screens on the second day, the film managed to overshadow other films that were released during the time.

RRR opened worldwide on March 25 and, as per the box office numbers, it did phenomenally well on day 1. RRR minted a whopping amount of ₹156 crore on day 1 in India.

‘RRR’ has smashed ‘Bahubali 2’ Day 1 worldwide record by earning ₹257.15 cr.

As per reports by Taran Adarsh, it is said that due more screens play of RRR, ‘The Kashmir Files’ box office is being impacted.

#TheKashmirFiles is impacted due to #RRR + reduction of screens and shows… Biz should jump on [third] Sat and Sun… [Week 3] Fri 4.50 cr. Total: ₹ 211.83 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/lVHulJpZuw — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 26, 2022

SS Rajamouli’s RRR is a period action-drama based on the life of legendary revolutionaries Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem whereas ‘The Kashmir Files’ is an historical drama which refreshes Kashmir’s dark history and recounts the plight of Kashmiri Pandit refugees following their exodus from the valley in 1990.