UNITED We Stand, declare BJD Rajya Sabha MPs

TNI Bureau: With a clear aggressive stand, all 7 Rajya Sabha MPs of BJD held a press meet and declare war against the media houses that claim that some of them will defect and join BJP soon. “We will stay with BJD till our last breath”, came a bold declaration from the MPs.

Lashing out at the media houses, calling them of practicing yellow journalism and tabloid news, the BJD MPs warned them to refrain from running such news or face consequences.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

“Our going and meeting the Chairman of Rajya Sabha on several issues has been misconstrued and that photograph has been moved around in Odisha, saying that there is some form of coercion. We would like to say that the Vice President, Rajya Sabha is a constitutional position above political lines. Therefore, dragging him as well as the 7 MPs into this quagmire of cheap media publicity is extremely unfortunate. We condemn it in the strongest of measures,” they said.

Meanwhile, Rajya Sabha MP Niranjan Bishi who was identified as a “weakest link” by some media houses and targeted too, has decided to file a defamation case against the media outlets which published “fabricated” stories against him.

Although it’s a delayed response from BJD Rajya Sabha MPs, the message was loud and clear and very strong too. They are ready to fight the “fake” or “fabricated” news with all force to prevent further damage to the party as well as their own credibility.