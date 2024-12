TNI Bureau: BJP candidate from Odisha Sujeet Kumar took oath as Member of Parliament in Rajya Sabha on Monday.

This is his second consecutive term in the Upper House. His tenure will continue till April 2026.

With the election of Kumar, BJP’s strength in Upper House from Odisha increased to three.

It is pertinent to mention here that BJP candidate Sujeet Kumar was elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha from Odisha on Friday.