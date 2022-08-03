Unisex Salon Lounge 360 launched in Bhubaneswar

Insight Bureau: Lounge 360, a Modern Unisex Hair and Beauty Salon has been inaugurated at Bapuji Nagar, Bhubaneswar today.

The Salon, which caters to the needs of both men and women, was inaugurated by Shri Arup Patnaik, Convener, Odisha-Mo Parivar and former Mumbai Police Commissioner and Smt. Sulochana Das, Mayor, Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation.

Lounge 360 offers signature hair and beauty treatments including haircut, shaving, beard trimming, pedicure, manicure, hair colouring, shampoo & conditioning, facial, bridal make-up, keratin, straightening, smoothening, rebonding etc.

Spread over approximately 1250 sq. ft., the salon is designed to enthrall the senses of today’s generation which is constantly looking for new and innovative ways to express their attitude through their looks, keeping in tune with the latest trends across the world.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

From the interiors to specially designed bridal & VIP rooms, facial rooms and spa cabins, each aspect has been customized with the objective of giving their customers an extraordinary experience. The salon also will offer exclusive services to beat the summer heat with soothing and organic facials, manicure & pedicure.



Speaking on the occasion, Founder of Lounge 360, Mrs. Priyanka Mishra said, “Our focus is customer satisfaction. We will be providing the latest beauty and hair treatments to cater to the stylish and fashionistas in the city.”

“The last two years have been very tough for the Salon industry, which struggled and suffered the worst. But, we have gained strength and courage to start things afresh and focus on serving the customers with a passion”, she added.

She also announced that Lounge 360 is planning to launch its products very soon.