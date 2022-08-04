Morning News Insight – August 4, 2022

🔹 Odisha reports 870 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours including 157 between 0-18 years age group; Sundargarh reports 22 0 and Khordha 140 fresh covid-19 cases today. Active cases rise to 6325. Samples Tested – 20,880. Daily TPR – 4.17%.

🔹 Market Building in Bhubaneswar to reopen from today.

🔹 India adds 10 more wetlands designated as Ramsar sites including Satkosia Gorge in Odisha.

🔹 Heavy rainfall warning for Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Gajapati, Ganjam, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Jajpur, Bhadrak and Kendrapara on August 5; light to moderate rain in most places of southern Odisha on August 6: IMD.

🔹 India reports 19,893 new cases in the last 24 hours; Active caseload stands at 1,36,478.

🔹 Central Government increases Fair and Remunerative Price (FRP) of sugarcane to Rs 305 per quintal for FY 2022–2023 season. 🔹 Amitabh Bachchan launches ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 14’. 🔹 Allahabad High Court dismisses the bail application of journalist Siddique Kappan in UAP A case.

🔹 World’s largest floating solar power plant to be built on Narmada’s Omkareshwar Dam in Madhya Pradesh.

🔹 CWG 2022: Indian weightlifter Gurdeep Singh wins bronze medal in men’s 109+kg category with total lift of 390kg.

🔹 Tejaswin Shankar wins Historic Bronze; wins India’s first high jump medal in the CWG. India’s Saurav Ghosal beats James Willstrop of England to win a bronze medal in men’s singles squash.

🔹 CWG 2022, boxing: Nikhat Zareen storms into semis, assures India of medal. 🔹 India to host UN Security Council members for special meeting on counter-terrorism in October. 🔹 US Senate votes to approve Sweden and Finland joining NATO.

🔹 China begins military exercises around Taiwan.

🔹 9 Indian-origin men are on Most Violent Gangster list of Canada Police.