Evening News Insight – August 3, 2022

🔹 Out of 133 new Covid positive cases detected in Khordha district today, 120 are from Bhubaneswar. Active cases in the Capital City stand at 1142.

🔹 Odisha effects IAS reshuffle; Sanjay Kumar Singh given added responsibility of Rural Development, Arabinda Kumar Padhee appointed as Principal Secretary to Government, Agriculture and Farmers’ Empowerment department.

🔹 A delegation of MLAs from Odisha led by Speaker Bikram Keshari Arukha met President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhawan.

🔹 Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik announced two Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs), one each at Kuchinda in Sambalpur and Patnagarh in Balangir respectively.

🔹 Heavy rainfall warning for 10 districts of Odisha including Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Gajapati, Ganjam, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Jajpur, Bhadrak and Kendrapara on August 5.

🔹 Five children drown in pond in Gujarat’s Surendranagar district: Police.

🔹 West Bengal: Ex-Minister Partha Chatterjee, aide Arpita Mukherjee sent to 2-day ED custody.

🔹 Delhi High Court suspends sentence of former Haryana CM OP Chautala in DA Case.

🔹 Commonwealth Games 2022: Lovepreet Singh wins Weightlifting Bronze in Men’s 109kg.

🔹 CWG 2022: Tulika Mann enters final of women’s +78 kg category, assures country of another medal. India beat Canada 8-0 in a Pool B match of Men’s hockey.

🔹 BCCI announces schedule for upcoming Australia and South Africa’s tour of India. India’s international home season 2022-23 will commence with a three-match T20I series against Australia in September & followed by a three-match T20I and ODI series against South Africa.

🔹 US, India will work to advance free and open Indo-Pacific: White House.