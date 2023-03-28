TNI Bureau: Good news for the she MBBS students who returned to India from Ukraine and China owing to war between Russia and Ukraine. They will get a single chance to clear the MBBS Final, both Part I & Part II Examinations (both Theory and Practical).

Informing about its decision to the Supreme Court today, the centre said that the students will be offered a single chance to clear the MBBS Final, both Part I & Part II Examinations (both Theory and Practical) without enrolling in any existing medical colleges.

After clearing these two examinations, students would have to complete 2 years of compulsory rotatory internship, first year of which will be free and the second year paid as has been decided by NMC for previous cases, the centre said.

The committee chaired by the Directorate General of Health Services which comprises the National Medical Council (NMC) and concerned Central Ministries has emphasised that this option will be strictly a one-time option and not become a basis for similar decisions in future and shall be applicable to present matters only.

It is to be noted here that a sizeable number of Indian medical students returned from Ukraine last year after their studies were affected after the country came under attack from Russia and they were seeking admission in Indian medical colleges to save time.