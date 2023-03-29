2023 Karnataka Assembly election to be held on May 10; Results on May 13

TNI Bureau: The Election Commission of India announced the schedule for the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections today.

In a press meet, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar informed that the Karnataka Assembly Elections will be held on May 10 and the results will be announced on May 13.

First-time voters have increased from 2018-19 by 9.17 lakhs in Karnataka. All young voters who are turning 18 years of age by April 1, will be able to vote in Karnataka Assembly elections, informed the Chief Election Commissioner.

Karnataka has 5,21,73,579 registered electors in 224 Assembly constituencies in the State. 58,282 polling stations to be set up across the State, he added.

It is to be noted here that the term of the 224-member Karnataka Assembly ends on May 24.

The BJP has set a target of winning at least 150 of the total 224 seats. Currently, it has 119 MLAs.

Likewise, Congress has 75 MLAs while JD(S) has 28 seats in the Karnataka Assembly.

Meanwhile, the Congress and the JD(S) have announced their first lists of 124 and 93 candidates respectively.