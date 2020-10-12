Twitterati remember ‘Khoka Bhai’ Akshaya Mohanty on his Birth Anniversary

By Sagarika Satapathy
TNI Bureau:  Odia Twitterati, coming from various walks of life, have joined hands to pay tribute to legendary singer Akshaya Mohanty on his Birth Anniversary today.

Many prominent twitter handles participated in the Art & Poetry contest organised by #KhatiJamiba by sharing their art wok & poetry on Twitter using the hashtag #SmrutiTumeAkshaya #KhokaBhai.

Several eminent personalities also posted video message while paying rich tributes to Akshaya Mohanty.

A Webinar was also organised in the evening in memory of the legendary singer.

